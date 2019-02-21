Universal Orlando announces new Harry Potter ride

ORLANDO, Fla. - Harry Potter lovers, rejoice! A new adventure is coming to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter this summer.

Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure is being added to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Orlando Resort announced on Thursday.

The ride is set to open on June 13, 2019.

For the first time ever, guests will fly with Hagrid on a thrilling roller coaster ride that plunges into the path of some of the wizarding world’s rarest magical creatures.

