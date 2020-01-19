OurJax on accountability of JEA; Florida’s legislative session underway
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Charter member of OurJax, Audrey Moran, joins us to talk about their recently formed group that seeks transparency and accountability of government organizations and how they view the recent JEA events. Kent Justice also speaks with Florida Speaker of the House Jose Oliva and Senate President Bill Galvano about the goals and various topics on the agenda of the Florida legislative session.
