City Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson; Former Congressman Jason Altmire; Jared Rice and Pepper Peete on The Players

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville City Councilwoman Brenda Priestly Jackson, one of the council members investigating JEA, joins “This Week in Jacksonville." She also shares her thoughts on the hopes for a half-cent sales tax benefitting Duval County schools.

Author and former Congressman Jason Altmire weighs in on the changes he sees and voting reform.

The Players Championship Executive Director Jared Rice and Pepper Peete -- the wife of the late Calvin Peete, who won in 1985 -- talk about the upcoming tournament, the First Tee of North Florida and Calvin Peete’s historical victory.