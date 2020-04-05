US Sen. Rick Scott & microbiologist Dr. Dean Hart weigh in on coronavirus pandemic
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joins Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute Director Rick Mullaney and News4Jax anchor Kent Justice to discuss his fears and hopes for the response of the coronavirus pandemic.
And microbiologist Dr. Dean Hart gives insight into how test simulations are used to track how contagious a virus may be and how essential masks are in reducing transmission, as well as other topics surrounding the pandemic.
