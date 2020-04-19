Challenges for area universities amid coronavirus pandemic; How Trump’s campaign is responding after recent endorsements for Biden

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On “This Week in Jacksonville,” Dr. David Szymanski, president of the University of North Florida, explains the challenges facing UNF’s students and faculty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Rep. Al Lawson also details how the federal government is stepping in to help area colleges.

And Mercedes Schlapp, a senior campaign advisor to President Donald Trump, discusses campaigning during the pandemic and former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent endorsements.