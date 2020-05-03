FSCJ President Dr. John Avendano; Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried; ‘The Fire Watch’ program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week In Jacksonville,” Florida State College at Jacksonville President Dr. John Avendano details how the large local college stayed open despite having to close its doors.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried voices her complaints about being left off the state’s key task force and what should be done moving forward as Florida reopens.

Jacksonville City Councilman, K-9s for Warriors CEO and “The Fire Watch” co-creator Rory Diamond and “The Fire Watch” Executive Director Nick Howland describe “The Fire Watch" program, a joint effort amongst Northeast Florida communities to help veterans.