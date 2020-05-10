JEA drops interim CEO; Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez on phase 1 reopening; Impact of pandemic on 2020 elections

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” JEA Board of Directors Chairman John Baker talks about the firing of interim CEO Melissa Dykes firing and what’s next for the utility.

Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez shares the progress that the state has made during phase one of the reopening plan.

And News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney of the Jacksonville University Public Policy Institute weighs in on how the coronavirus pandemic could impact the upcoming election process.