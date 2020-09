JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – On this edition of “This Week in Jacksonville,” News4Jax political analyst Rick Mullaney, of Jacksonville University’s Public Policy Institute, discusses President Donald Trump nominating Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, of South Carolina, gives his thoughts on the nomination process.

And local attorney Pat Kilbane, who knows Barrett on a professional level, shares his impressions and insight.