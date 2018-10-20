2 children killed, 2 seriously hurt in crash on I-295 near Commonwealth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a serious crash that claimed the lives of two children around 1 a.m. Saturday.

Two of four children in a car on Interstate 295 in northwest Jacksonville were killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the children were in a Chevrolet Impala headed south on I-295 and approaching Commonwealth Avenue at 1 a.m. when it was hit from behind by a Chevrolet Tahoe. The impact caused both vehicles into the center median.

The FHP said Symere Woolbright, 5, and Rickale Woolbright, 10, passengers in the Impala, died from their injuries suffered in the crash.

Kenmari Woolbright, 8, and Jamearion Johnson, 15, who were also in the car, were seriously injured and taken to area hospitals.

The driver of the car, Kenyota Johnson, 28, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, Jotham Patrick, 43, was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the FHP, it wasn't known if the four children in the car were wearing seat belts. The blood alcohol level of both drivers will be tested and charges are possible. The investigation is ongoing.

