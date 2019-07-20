Arrest in The Plaza Apartment shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says it has arrested a man wanted for a Thursday evening shooting at the Plaza Apartments on University Club Boulevard.

JSO says a 911 call came in from a man who said he and a woman were shot. Both victims were transported to local hospitals. The man died from his injuries.

JSO does not release names of victims, citing Marsy's Law but says it has arrested Hugo Baumann-Arguello for murder, aggravated battery and possession of drugs. Police say Baumann-Arguello had gone to the location for a meeting for a drug transaction.

Police said during the transaction, the male victim reached into Baumann-Arguello's car to take the drugs. Baumann-Arguello fired several shots, hitting the man numerous times and the woman once.

