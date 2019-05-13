Eastbound 103rd at Schindler reopens after crash

JACKSONVILLE - An accident with injuries shut down eastbound lanes of 103rd Street near Schindler Sunday evening.

Viewer photos showed at least two vehicles involved in the crash. News4Jax crews on the scene saw one mangled vehicle and another with extensive front-end damage.

The road reopened around 9 p.m.

Officers have not yet given an update on the extent of the injuries.

