Cussing in Myrtle Beach can cost you money, jail time

What the #$@&%*!

By Carianne Luter - Social Media Producer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Don't scream that four-letter word when the sand is hot and burns your feet. 

If you cuss, you could pay a hefty fine or serve jail time, Myrtle Beach Online reports

According to the report, the lewd, obscene and profane language ordinance falls under the city’s disorderly conduct offense, which is a misdemeanor. 

That potty mouth could cost you $500 and/or 30 days in jail, ABC11 reports

The city brought in $22,161 last year from profane language citations, according to The Sun News.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department issued this statement:

A person would violate Ordinance 14-61 (b) 1 if he/she uses a language likely to provoke a violent reaction from another person. The ordinance lists several examples of the types of words which are unlawful. The penalty for conviction could include a fine and/or jail time. We encourage everyone to avoid violating this ordinance by speaking to others with the same respect and kindness he or she deserves.

