JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - JFRD is currently on the scene of a deadly mobile home fire on Regas Drive, off Wonderwood Drive in Mayport.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office tells News4JAX at least one person has died.

News4JAX has a crew on the way to the scene. We're working to gather more information.

Copyright 2017 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.