Duval County medical examiner to retire in July

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Duval County Medical Examiner Dr. Valerie Rao will retire July 6th.

In an article in The Florida Times-Union Sunday, Rao said she wanted to spend more time with her family.

State Attorney Melissa Nelson will appoint her interim successor. The state Medical Examiners Commission will form a search committee.

Rao was at the helm when The National Association of Medical Examiners accredited the office in 2015.

Rao was appointed by former State Attorney Angela Corey in 2010 after the previous medical examiner, Dr. Margarita Arruza, stepped down after developing memory loss while on the job.

In January, the city approved $206,000 to help the morgue with overcrowding issues. In March the medical examiner's office received a temporary trailer. The overcrowding issues have been caused by the opioid crisis. In an April interview with the News4Jax I-Team, Rao said, "Over the course of eight months, not one day went by without her office examining a drug overdose case."

The city has a new morgue in its five-year plan.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.