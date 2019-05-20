First tropical disturbance of season strengthening as it aims towards Bermuda

Less than two weeks away from the official start of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, The Weather Authority is tracking a batch of storms that continue to develop several hundred miles east of the Florida penisula in the Atlantic Ocean.

Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center say an area of low pressure is expected to form by Monday several hundred miles southwest of Bermuda.

This system could develop into a short-lived subtropical or tropical cyclone late Monday or Tuesday

while moving northward or northeastward.

Environmental conditions are expected to become unfavorable for further development by

Wednesday.

An Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft is scheduled to investigate the disturbance Monday afternoon, if necessary. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of this system.

If the low pressure system were to be upgraded to a tropical storm or subtropical storm, it would acquire the first name of the first on the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season list, Andrea.

Hurricane season officially begins June 1.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.