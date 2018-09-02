Florida AMBER Alert for missing 2-year-old boy from Pinellas County

LARGO, Fla. - A Florida AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 2-year-old boy from Largo in Pinellas County.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Jordan Belliveau was last seen Saturday near Lake Avenue and East Bay Drive wearing a blue shirt with "72" on the front, blue gym shorts and black- and-white Nike sneakers.

Jordan also has a partially-healed cut on the underside of his chin and a birthmark on the right side of his stomach.

Police said the child may be in the company of an unidentified man who goes by the name Antwan. He is described as approximately 25 years old with brown hair styled in dreadlocks and gold teeth. The man was last seen wearing a white tank top and black basketball shorts with an "AMD1" logo and may be traveling in a white Toyota Camry.

If you have any information concerning this AMBER Alert, please contact FDLE at 1-888-FL MISSING(1-888-356-4774), the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730 or 911.

