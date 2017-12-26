Jacksonville police searching for missing 16-year-old

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has asked for the public's help in locating a 16-year-old girl, last seen leaving her home in the Arlington area of Jacksonville, off Lone Star Road.

Elizabeth Marie Rivas-Cordona left her home around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday in the company of Julian Salazar-Zavala, 29, without permission, according to detectives.

Police have called the circumstances surrounding the departure and failing to return suspicious.

The two are believed to be Salazar Zavala's maroon 1999 Ford F-250 with license plate number DSM1M, pictured to the right.

Descriptions:

Elizabeth Marie Rivas-Cordona White (Hispanic) Female Weight: 150lbs Height: 5'4" Last seen wearing gray Guns & Roses t-shirt and ripped blue jeans

Julian Salazar-Zavala White (Hispanic) Male Weight: 250 lbs Height: 5'4" Last seen wearing dark blue long sleeve shirt and blue jeans Tattoos: Scorpion on right angle, Jesus hands on upper right arm



Anyone with information about their whereabouts are encouraged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office immediately at 904-630-0500. You can also call CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous at 866-845-TIPS.