Jacksonville residents thrilled for US Women's World Cup win

Getty Images

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Members of the U.S. Women's national team are not the only ones celebrating their victory as World Cup champions after beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday.

The Netherlands held on for over an hour, but two goals within eight minutes sealed the underdog's fate.

It was a big finish that many people across the First Coast watched closely, cheering them on.

Every sports bar, pub and pizza joint was packed Sunday afternoon with soccer fans cheering on team USA.

The bartenders at Mellow Mushroom say there wasn't an empty seat at lunchtime.

A big message News4Jax heard from the people we talked with was equality for women in sports.

The U.S. beat the Netherlands when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

Rapinoe, the pink-haired U.S. captain, has grabbed worldwide attention on and off the field.

"I think everyone is ready for this conversation to move to the next step," Rapinoe told CNN.

Rapinoe has used her platform to advocate for a number of issues, including equal pay for women.

Something other women support.

"I can relate to them wanting the same equal rights," said Chelsie Owens, who plays on the Jacksonville woman's rugby team. She said she understands why the U.S. women's national team is bringing attention to the issue.

"They're an amazing group of women. They just want to be paid the same as a men's group. I think, as a female athlete, I can agree with that. You know, we do a lot of fundraising. We're big in the community, and we just want to be recognized as much as a men's group," Owens said.

Bobby Burton, who watched at Mudville Grill, said he's more focused on the game than politics.

"They try to politicize everything, but we try to keep it as a sports bar," Burton said.

The team will be welcomed home with a ticker tape parade down New York City's Canyon of Heroes on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.