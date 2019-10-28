JaxBest round 5 winners: These spots make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.
Here's a look at the winners from our latest round of categories! Click on the links for the details.
Best local barbecue: Fae's BBQ
Looking for some slow-and-low barbecue in the Jacksonville area? The secret's out! You'll want to head to Fae's BBQ, the JaxBest choice for best local barbecue.
Runners up:
2. Fred Cotten's Landmark BBQ
3. Gators BBQ
Best locally brewed fall beer: Bold City's German Uncle
Local breweries love to celebrate fall with a seasonal beer, and the JaxBest choice for best locally brewed fall beer is Bold City's German Uncle.
Runners up:
2. Octoberfest: Atlantic Brewing Company
3. Jax Boot: Legacy Ale Works
Best local rooftop bar: River & Post
Looking for the perfect spot to sip your favorite drink and take in the views of the Jacksonville skyline? Look no further than River & Post, the JaxBest choice for best local rooftop bar!
Runners up:
2. Casa Marina
3. Cowford Chophouse
Best local pumpkin patch: Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch
Looking for the perfect pumpkin this holiday season? You'll want to head to Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch, the JaxBest choice for the best local pumpkin patch.
Runners up:
2. Orange Park United Methodist Church
3. Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch
Best local kids attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary
Looking for a spot to take your kids to get up close and personal with some wild cats? Look no further than Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary.
Runners up:
2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens
3. MOSH
Best local band: Mandalla Music Band
Taking top honors for the best local band is the Mandalla Music Band, a Jacksonville group known for a variety of different styles, including a balance of modern Latin music, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.
Runners up:
2. BabaCaiman
3. Blistur
