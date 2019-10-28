JaxBest round 5 winners: These spots make Jacksonville shine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Showcasing the best that Jacksonville has to offer, JaxBest is a voter-centric guide to all of the local things that make our city unique.

Here's a look at the winners from our latest round of categories! Click on the links for the details.

Best local barbecue: Fae's BBQ

Looking for some slow-and-low barbecue in the Jacksonville area? The secret's out! You'll want to head to Fae's BBQ, the JaxBest choice for best local barbecue.

Runners up:

2. Fred Cotten's Landmark BBQ

3. Gators BBQ

Best locally brewed fall beer: Bold City's German Uncle

Local breweries love to celebrate fall with a seasonal beer, and the JaxBest choice for best locally brewed fall beer is Bold City's German Uncle.

Runners up:

2. Octoberfest: Atlantic Brewing Company

3. Jax Boot: Legacy Ale Works

Best local rooftop bar: River & Post

Looking for the perfect spot to sip your favorite drink and take in the views of the Jacksonville skyline? Look no further than River & Post, the JaxBest choice for best local rooftop bar!

Runners up:

2. Casa Marina

3. Cowford Chophouse

Best local pumpkin patch: Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch​​​​​​​

Looking for the perfect pumpkin this holiday season? You'll want to head to Isle of Faith Pumpkin Patch, the JaxBest choice for the best local pumpkin patch.

Runners up:

2. Orange Park United Methodist Church​​​​​​​

3. Shepherd of the Woods Pumpkin Patch

Best local kids attraction: Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary

Looking for a spot to take your kids to get up close and personal with some wild cats? Look no further than Catty Shack Ranch Wildlife Sanctuary.

Runners up:

2. Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens​​​​​​​

3. MOSH

Best local band: Mandalla Music Band

Taking top honors for the best local band is the Mandalla Music Band, a Jacksonville group known for a variety of different styles, including a balance of modern Latin music, and they also let loose with some American top 40 hits.

Runners up:

2. BabaCaiman

3. Blistur​​​​​​​

