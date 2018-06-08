Kamiyah Mobley's kidnapper, Gloria Williams sentencing scheduled Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The woman who admitting to kidnapping a newborn from Jacksonville Hospital 20 years ago, will learn her sentence Friday morning.

Gloria Williams could spend the next 22 years in prison for taking Kamiyah Mobley, and raising her under the name Alexis Manigo.

That child, now a young woman, recently change her name back to Kamiyah. Her biological parents have waited a long time for this resolution.

Last month, both Williams and Kamiyah's birth mother, Shanara Mobley testified in court.

In court, Williams admitted she took the baby from the hospital at a time when her life was spiraling out of control; she was coping with depression, and an abusive relationship.

She also apologized to Kamiyah Mobley and the girl's biological parents, and also said if she could go back in time, she would not have taken the baby.

"I know I wronged you and I'm so sorry and so many days, so many days, so many days I just wanted to pick that child up and said get in the car let's go. I just couldn't," explained Williams.

Kamiyah herself has said she hopes the court will impose a lenient sentence against the woman who raised her.

Shanara Mobley was very emotional during her testimony. She shared how the kidnapping impacted her. She was suicidal, and is still hurting years later.

“I'm still hurting when you're reaching out to my child. This is my child. I am your mother Kamiyah! I am your mother,” cried Mobley.

Mobley wants Gloria Williams to spend a long time behind bars. In order to build a relationship with her child, Mobley wants to make sure Williams won't be close by.

This case has captured the area’s attention for the better part of two decades. A woman from Margate, Florida named Kenia Brown even wrote a letter to Judge Marianne Aho, asking for leniency in sentencing for Williams. Brown does not appear to have any connection to the case. The letter, dated June 3, was filed on June 7- a day before her sentencing.

