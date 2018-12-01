Looking back at President Bush's visits to Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On August 3, 1992, President Bush brought his re-election campaign to the Jacksonville Landing. Speaking to supporters at the rally, the president likened Jacksonville's summer heat to the heat of his campaign against Democrat Bill Clinton, who defeated him in the general election. Following the rally, Bush appeared at a private reception at the Omni Hotel downtown.

Two years later, in October 1994, the now-former President Bush returned to the River City, along with his wife Barbara, to campaign for their son Jeb, who was running for governor of Florida. The trio appeared at a fundraising breakfast, which was one of several similar appearances across Florida that week.

More than a decade later, Bush appeared at The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass in May 2009. On the tournament's Military Appreciation Day, Bush was honored with the PGA Tour Lifetime Achievement Award, for outstanding contributions to the tour.

