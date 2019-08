JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is on Wood Avenue for what it calls a domestic incident.

Around 1 a.m., police arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

All parties involved are being detained and interviewed. The Sheriff's Office says there is no danger to the public.

Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the shooting.

