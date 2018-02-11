Man protects himself from his sister who has the flu

New Orleans, La. - When a woman showed up at her brother's house to pick up some items, he made sure he wasn't going to get sick. Prior to arriving, she told him she had the flu.

When she parked in front of his house, he walked out through the garage fully clothed: Sweatpants, a hooded shirt, and a face mask.

He was also carrying a broomstick, with her items in a plastic bag.

When he walked up to her car, he carefully handed her the bag, making sure he didn't get too close.

The video is too good to miss: