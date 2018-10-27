Photo of suspect in mass shooting in Pittsburgh released

PITTSBURGH, - A picture of the man police say opened fire in Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh Saturday has been released in a tweet below.

Robert Bowers is accused of a hate crime in the mass shooting that killed 11 people and wounded 6 others including two police officers and two SWAT officers responding to the call.

U.S. Attorney Scott Brady said Bowers represents the worst of humanity, and justice will be swift and severe.

BREAKING: Photo of Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect, 46-year-old Robert Bowers, courtesy the PA Dept of Transportation. Item NA-48SA pic.twitter.com/QApFHDQjI7 — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) October 27, 2018

