Possible tornado tore roof off Central Florida parsonage, damaged zoo

MASCOTTE, Fla. - A possible tornado damaged several homes and downed trees and powerlines Thursday morning as a line of storms crossed central Florida.

News outlets report winds tore much of the roof off of the parsonage at Tuscanooga Baptist Church near Orlando early Thursday, shifting the house off its foundation.

Pastor Casey Ferguson told the Orlando Sentinel the church's longtime former pastor and his wife were trapped briefly in the parsonage until someone could get them out. He said James Madison and Mary Lou Madison were not injured.

The winds also caused "significant" damage at the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens in Sanford. Zoo director Stephanie Williams said in a statement that the animals are all safe but two attractions had closed due to damage and debris.

