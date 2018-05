ORLANDO, Fla. - SeaWorld is offering free cups of beer this summer, Tampa Bay Times reports.

Park goers 21 and up will be able to visit Mama’s Pretzel Kitchen Patio, located inside the park, and get two free 7-ounce beers per visit.

The promotion starts this Friday and will run through Sept. 2.

Some of the choices include: Bud Light, Coors Light, Miller Lite, Yuengling and more.

