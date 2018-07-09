Homicide victim's family stages him playing video game at wake

NEW ORLEANS - Photos of a wake are going viral after a New Orleans family staged their loved one's corpse in an upright position so it looked like he was playing a video game.

One image showed the dead man lounging in an office chair in the middle of the funeral parlor, wearing his favorite sports attire and surrounded by some of his favorite snacks.

New Orleans' WDSU-TV identified the man as Renard Matthews, saying he died June 25 after being shot in the head. According to News4Jax sister station KPRC-TV, Matthews will be buried on Tuesday.

View Matthews' obituary.

