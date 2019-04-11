St. Augustine city leaders looking to improve King Street

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - The city of St. Augustine is working to improve and revamp one of the main arteries into the historic city. The King Street project is slated for 2023, but before the first shovel hits the dirt, city leaders want to know what part of King Street gives locals the most grief.

The city's still working on a master plan. City leaders say they want to consider how people will move around the city, up to 20 years down the line.

King Street is one of the main corridors between U.S. 1 and St. Augustine. The King Street project will also cover landscaping, lighting, congestion, transit and parking.

"We're evaluating the road to make sure that we are giving equal weight for all different modes of transportation," said Reuben Franklin, mobility program manager.

Bobby Carroll bikes to his downtown job five days a week.

"I think there should be more bike paths. There's really not a bike path. I have to ride on the sidewalks. It can be dangerous at times," said Carroll.

One of the biggest areas of concern is the U.S. 1 and King Street to East King Street intersection.

"It made me a little nervous. I don't trust people. I wait until it's time for me to go. I look both ways anyway just to be cautious," said St. Augustine resident Ben Bell.

Another big change, the city aims to reconnect West King Street to East King Street.

"It's a signalized crossing, we're looking to see if we can shorten those distances, maybe even entertaining a flyover to just make pedestrians and bikes feel more comfortable traversing the intersection," Ruben said.

If you live or work in the area, the city wants to hear from you. There's a community workshop happening Thursday evening at City Hall. You can also share your input online.

