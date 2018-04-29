St. Johns County deputies say man challenged them with knife

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A man was arrested Sunday morning after challenging deputies with a kitchen knife outside a home, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the man was threatening to kill a a person at the home on Wildwood Drive and then kill himself with a gun. When deputies arrived, they learned someone at the home had firearms hidden. The man, identified as Allen Joseph Roberts, 33, had armed himself with a kitchen knife, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said they confronted Roberts and ordered him to drop the knife as he ran up the driveway. Instead they said he threatened the deputies. That's when one deputy fired a gun and the other discharged a Taser. Roberts was not hit by gunfire but was tased, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to deputies.

Roberts was taken to the hospital to be checked out. Deputies said he will be charged with aggravated assault, simple domestic assault and simple domestic battery.

