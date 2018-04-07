Steve Spurrier returning to pro football

Former Florida player and head coach Steve Spurrier makes remarks after he was honored Saturday in Gainesville. (AP photo by John Raoux)

ORLANDO, Fla. - Former Florida Gator head coach Steve Spurrier is returning to pro football. Spurrier will coach Orlando's new team in the Alliance of American Football.

Spurrier last coached pro football from 2002 to 2003 when he was the head coach of the Washington Redskins. He then returned to the college game taking over the program at South Carolina from 2005 to 2015.

Spurrier is a seven-time SEC Coach of the Year and is one of only four people to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Orlando's new team will play their home games at The University of Central Florida. The new league is set to debut Feb. 9 ,2019.

