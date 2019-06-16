Top Stories

Three killed in weekend hit-and-run crashes

Crashes happened in Duval and St. Johns Counties

By Jason Mealey - Producer/assignment editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A third hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of another person in Northeast Florida this weekend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old man on a motorbike was traveling east on Butler Boulevard near Gate Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when an unknown vehicle hit the mini bike and left the scene.

More Headlines

FHP has not released the person's name pending notification of family.

Saturday, two bicyclists were killed by a hit-and-run driver in St. Johns County. That crash happened on Racetrack Road between Durbin Pavilion Parkway and U.S. 1 near Bartram Springs Parkway.

The Sheriff's Office says it located a 2016 Hyundai suspected to have hit the bicyclists, but no one was home in the Bartram Park neighborhood where the car was found.

Also Saturday, a person was injured in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-295 near the U-S 1 exit.

FHP says in this incident, the driver of a 2005 Toyota Scion suffered minor injuries but didn't require hospital attention.

The make, model and the driver of the other vehicle are unknown.

 

 

 

 

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.