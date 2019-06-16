Three killed in weekend hit-and-run crashes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A third hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of another person in Northeast Florida this weekend.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 34-year-old man on a motorbike was traveling east on Butler Boulevard near Gate Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Sunday when an unknown vehicle hit the mini bike and left the scene.

FHP has not released the person's name pending notification of family.

Saturday, two bicyclists were killed by a hit-and-run driver in St. Johns County. That crash happened on Racetrack Road between Durbin Pavilion Parkway and U.S. 1 near Bartram Springs Parkway.

The Sheriff's Office says it located a 2016 Hyundai suspected to have hit the bicyclists, but no one was home in the Bartram Park neighborhood where the car was found.

Also Saturday, a person was injured in a hit-and-run crash that occurred on I-295 near the U-S 1 exit.

FHP says in this incident, the driver of a 2005 Toyota Scion suffered minor injuries but didn't require hospital attention.

The make, model and the driver of the other vehicle are unknown.

