Two companies are seeking city incentives to expand

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two companies are seeking $3.435 million in city incentives to expand.

The code-named projects are Project Empire and Project Glass. The two projects could bring 385 jobs to Jacksonville.

According to our news partner the JaxDailyRecord, Project Empire is looking at the Cecil Commerce Center. Speculation is that Wayfair Inc. is looking to build a distribution center.

Project Glass is a smaller company looking at Northwest Jacksonville.

The Office of Economic Development could seek permission Monday from the Mayor's Budget Review Committee to introduce legislation.

