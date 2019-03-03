Two people reported dead, others hurt in tornadoes in Southeast Alabama

LEE COUNTY, Al. - At least two people have been killed by a tornado that caused the National Weather Service to declare tornado emergencies Sunday afternoon for parts of Alabama and Georgia as severe storms moved through the South.

Damage was reported across southern Alabama and Georgia.

The Lee County Emergency Management Agency said the fatalities were near Beauregard, Alabama, WFSA reported. The TV station also reported that the Lee County coroner confirmed multiple fatalities.

Rita Smith, a spokeswoman for Lee County Emergency Management, confirmed multiple fatalities, Alabama.com reported, adding that she said multiple search and rescue operations are underway.

The tornadoes touched down amid a severe weather outbreak across the southeastern United States, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a tornado watch for parts of eastern Georgia, including Augusta, Athens and Savannah, and the cities of Charleston and Columbia in South Carolina until 11 p.m.

Sunday afternoon, a tornado debris signature was seen on radar as a damaging storm moved toward Smiths Station, an Alabama town of about 22,000 located just across the state line from Columbus, Georgia.

Shortly afterward damage was reported to several structures near the city.

There were several tornado warnings issued for Alabama and Georgia on Sunday afternoon.

Reports said multiple homes were damaged in Dupree, Alabama, south of Dothan. Other reports said the airport and a fire station were damaged in Eufala, Alabama.

More severe storms are expected through the night closer to the First Coast area.

Stay with News4Jax for frequent updates on developing storms.





Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.