Sunny and warm across southeast Georgia, northeast Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Warming up under sunny skies today and tomorrow. A cold front will move through, a few spotty showers possible before temperatures slip back into the 70s.

Warmest day of the week with another warm one to come. A weak cold front will push through Thursday afternoon bringing a few showers and a return to cooler temperatures.

Today: Sunny and warm with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along our beaches. Wind SW/Se 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Patchy fog with wake up temperatures in the upper 50s inland, upper 50s to low 60s along the beaches. Becoming partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s inland, low to mid 80s along the beaches. A few showers possible mainly after noon, 20 percent. Becoming breezy late with wind from the NE 15-20, gusts to 30 mph.

Hourly Forecast:

Low 51

9 am 60

Noon 80

4 pm 85

6 pm 82

9 pm 74

11 pm 69

Sunrise: 6:56 am

Sunset: 7:56 pm​

