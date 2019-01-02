Dense fog creeps eastward, partly cloudy and warm day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Happy Wednesday! We are monitoring dense fog creeping eastward across our area from the Gulf, reducing visibilities along I-75 and Highway 301. It may make it as far east as I-95 by sunrise, our entire area is under a Dense Fog Advisory through 9a.m.

The inland fog will clear quickly this morning, leaving us with partly sunny skies for the morning hours. We will see clearing to partly cloudy skies for the afternoon hours. Temperatures started in the upper 50s and low 60s and will warm into the upper 70s for the afternoon hours. Today will be dry, and winds will be light.

Tonight expect some high clouds to move in and overnight temperatures will dip into the upper 50s.

Thursday expect partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 70s. A few showers may move into Southeastern Georgia late.

Friday a line of showers and a few thunderstorms will sweep through our area during the afternoon hours, making for 60% chances to see rain. The showers are ahead of a cold front that will cool us down for the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday start out in the chilly 40s and will only warm into the 60s under mostly sunny skies. Expect low humidity and westerly winds between 10-15mph.

