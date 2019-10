JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol says all lanes of I-295 southbound at State Road 9B south are closed due to a vehicle fire.

FHP says a semi truck pulling a flatbed trailer loaded with 3 vehicles caught fire near the rear axle for undetermined reasons.

The fire then spread to the trailer and 2 of the vehicles.

