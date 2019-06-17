1 critically injured in New Town crash involving motorcycle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A crash involving a car and a motorcycle in the New Town area left at least one person in critical condition, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. at Beaver and Rushing streets.

All lanes of West Beaver Street were closed from Tyler Street to North Myrtle Avenue, according to police.

Traffic is being rerouted to Acorn Street or Myrtle Ave to Church Street.

For detours around the accident, check the interactive map below.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic.

