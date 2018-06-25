1 critically injured in San Juan Avenue crash Monday morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A serious crash in the Lakeshore South neighborhood of Jacksonville's Westside sent a baby and a mother to the hospital, Monday morning.

The crash took place just after 8 a.m. on San Juan Avenue at Vista Avenue when a car ran through a stop sign. A pickup then collided with the car, causing a third crash, said Sgt. Domingo with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

A baby was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. A mother was also take to UF Health with serious injuries.

The crash blocked all lanes on San Juan Avenue at Vista Avenue.

Drivers in the area are encouraged to use caution and follow detours.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.