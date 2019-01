ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - One person was flown to UF Health after a motorcycle and vehicle collided on Wildwood Drive at Carter Road in St. Augustine, according the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office. The crash cleared shortly after 8:30 a.m.

Live,interactive map of Jacksonville traffic. | Stay with News4Jax for updates.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.