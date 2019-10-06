1 killed, 2 injured in head-on collision in Baymeadows

JSO responded to a head-on collision with injuries in the Baymeadow area early Sunday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The driver of one vehicle died and two people in a second vehicle were injured in a head-on collision early Sunday morning on Western Way, just south of Baymeadows Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police believe one vehicle was headed north about 1:45 a.m. when it crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle head-on. The driver of the northbound vehicle was transported to a hospital, where the person died.

The two occupants of the southbound vehicle were transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

None of the drivers or passengers involved have been identified so far.

JSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

