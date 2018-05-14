1 person taken into custody after auto theft, crash on Arlington Expressway, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The eastbound lanes of Arlington Expressway are shut down after a vehicle theft and crash Sunday in Jacksonville.

Detectives said they were investigating an auto theft near Atlantic Boulevard around 3 p.m.

Then, around 7:20 p.m., a crash occurred nearby at Century Street and Arlington Expressway.

Police said a vehicle involved in the crash was stolen, and four people were inside the vehicle. Three suffered serious injuries.

One person was taken into custody, police said.

No other details were immediately released.

The expressway closure is expected to be cleared up by 10 p.m.

