AAA: 100 deadliest days starts this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - This week marks the start of the “100 deadliest days” and AAA is reminding parents to talk to their teenagers about safe driving habits.

According to AAA, traffic deaths involving teen drivers jump from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. AAA said teens are less experienced behind the wheel and during the summer months, teens are spending more time driving.

AAA found during the “100 deadliest days,” an average of seven people are killed a day in a crash involving a teen driver. The organization said there are several factors behind that increase including speeding, drinking and driving and distracted driving.

AAA said the number one distraction for teen drivers is other passengers in the car, followed by cellphones.

"When young drivers share the car with their friends, the focus can easily shift away from the road; dramatically reducing their ability to react to a hazard ahead," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA-The Auto Club Group. "AAA urges teens to be good passengers. Help the driver stay focused, and assist them as needed with adjustments to things like the AC, music or GPS."

To help teens make smart decisions behind the wheel, AAA urges parents to lead by example and talk to their teens about safe driving habits.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.