CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A 14-year-old girl suffered several broken bones in an ATV crash Monday afternoon in Clay County, authorities said.

It's unclear who was operating the ATV when it crashed in a wooded area of Clay Hill.

Sky4 aerials showed a Clay County Sheriff's Office cruiser next to the ATV, which had been loaded onto a flatbed truck.

Authorities have not released any other information.

