17-year-old Bishop Kenny high school teen killed in traffic crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 17-year-old was killed Friday night in a single-car crash, according to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department.

Police said Dominic Allmond crashed on J. Turner Butler Boulevard just before the Marsh Landing Parkway exit.

Allmond was the only one in the car when he left the roadway, hit a tree and landed in a marsh, where he died, officers said. He was pulled from the water by first responders. The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Allmond attended Bishop Kenny High School.

The school released this statement:

With great sadness, we announce the death of Dominic Michael Byron Allmond, Bishop Kenny High School class of 2020. Dominic was killed in an automobile accident Friday night. Students will gather on Monday for Mass.

"Throughout the week grief counselors will be available for students. Please join us in praying for the repose of his soul and the consolation of his family.

"Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord and let perpetual light shine upon him. May he rest in peace. May his soul and the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace.

"In this moment of sorrow the Lord is in our midst and consoles us with his word: Blessed are the sorrowful; they shall be comforted. Amen."