2 children, 1 adult injured in Elkton crash

ELKTON, Fla. - A serious crash in Elkton sent two children and an adult to the hospital.

The two-car crash took place just after 8 a.m. on State Road 207 at Cypress Links Boulevard when a tractor-trailer and a GMC SUV collided, reported FHP spokesman Sgt. Dylan Bryan.

One child was declared a trauma alert and airlifted to Wolfson’s Children Hospital in serious but stable condition. Two more patients, one adult and one child, were transported to Flagler in stable condition, according to St. Johns County Fire Rescue spokesperson Jeremy Robshaw.

Troopers had two southbound lanes and one northbound lane of traffic blocked while rescue crews were on scene. St. Johns County authorities told motorist to expect heavy delays in the area.

The road reopened about 9:45 a.m.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.