2 children critically injured in Westside crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two children were ejected in a vehicle crash midday Thursday on the Westside, according to a Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department spokesman.

Police and rescue personnel were called just before 1 p.m. to Alpha Avenue and Alta Vista Street, off Cassatt Avenue. The driver, a woman who was 9-months pregnant, and her 2- and 3-year-old children were all injured and hospitalized, according to family members.

Police told News4Jax they will provide some details about the crash soon. This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

