2 hurt as pickup truck hits tree in Gainesville CVS parking lot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A pickup truck went off the road NW 16 Boulevard early Sunday morning, traveled across a grass area between CVS Pharmacy and NW 23 Avenue and struck a large tree in a CVS parking lot, according to the Gainesville Fire Department

Rescue crews from Gainesville and Alachua County freed two people who were trapped inside in about 20 minutes. Both people were taken to local hospitals. One of them is in critical condition.

Gainesville Fire and Rescue wants to remind its citizens to always wear your seatbelt and to never drink and drive.

