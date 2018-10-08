2 hurt, children OK in Alachua County school bus crash

NEWBERRY, Fla. - No children were seriously hurt Monday morning in an Alachua County bus crash that the Florida Highway Patrol said involved at least one fatality.

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office said less than 10 children were on the bus when it collided with another vehicle on Northwest 78th Avenue near State Road 45, just north of Newberry.

The Sheriff's Office said two people in the other vehicle were seriously hurt, and the FHP website listed the crash as a fatality. News4Jax is working to confirm that information.

Deputies haven't said what school the bus was headed to before the crash, but they are working with the school district to get the children to their school.

The road is expected to be closed for about an hour.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.