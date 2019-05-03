2 hurt when car plows into Northside nail salon

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A car plowed into a nail salon Friday morning in the River City Marketplace.

The crash was reported at the Million Nails & Spa near the intersection of Nautica and City Square drives. The store is in the Walmart section of the shopping center.

Jacksonville firefighters said two people suffered minor injuries and were taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The car could be seen half in and half out of the store in video sent to News4Jax by a viewer.

It's unclear what caused the driver to crash into the building.

