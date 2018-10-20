2 kids killed, 2 injured in crash on I-295

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Two of four children in a car on Interstate 295 in northwest Jacksonville were killed early Saturday morning when the vehicle was rear-ended by an SUV, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the children were in a Chevrolet Impala headed south on I-295 and approaching Commonwealth Avenue at 1 a.m. when it was struck from behind by a Chevrolet Tahoe. Both vehicles landed into the center median.

Symere Woolbright, 5, and Rickale Woolbright, 10, passengers in the Impala, died from their injuries.

Kenmari Woolbright, 8, and Jamearion Johnson, 15, who were also in that car, were seriously injured and taken to area hospitals.

The driver of the car, Kenyota Johnson, 28, suffered minor injuries. The driver of the SUV, Jotham Patrick, 43, was taken to Baptist Hospital with serious injuries.

According to the FHP, it wasn't known if the four children in the car were in safety seats or using seat belts. The blood alcohol level of both drivers was also being tested.

